Rams Upset Bills In Absolute Thriller
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) just won one of the most exciting ballgame of the season, knocking off the red hot Buffalo Bills (10-3), ending their seven-game win streak with a 44-42 win at SoFi Stadium. The Rams offense played their best game of the year with sensational play across the board.
It was a back and forth contest that featured 86 combined points which marks the highest scoring game of the season. The Rams earned a wire-to-wire victory as they held the lead ever since their opening drive touchdown.
The Rams were extremely efficient offensively, scoring on six of their nine possessions. They executed almost perfectly in the red zone as they converted five out of six times when they were inside the Bills' 20-yard line.
There were offensive stars on both sides, but the Rams scored just enough to get it done. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for a season-high 320 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. It marks 10 touchdown passes without an interception in his past four games.
The top target for Stafford all afternoon was second-year stud receiver Puka Nacua, who finished with 12 receptions for a season-high 162 yards, one receiving touchdown, and the first rushing score of his career with 16 yards on the ground. It was Nacua's fourth game this season with 100+ yards.
The Rams could not have played better offensively, but they needed the production for how good the Bills were at scoring the football as well. Bills quarterback Josh Allen also threw for a season-high with 342 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and three rushing. Six total touchdowns from Allen.
It truly was one of the most incredible games of the season and the Rams keep their playoff hopes alive with their biggest win of the year. Their season was on the line coming into the game and did everything possible to win it. They are now second in the division at 7-6, one game out of first.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE