Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings

Report: Rams Block Vikings Request to Interview Jonathan Cooley

Sean McVay signals a strong endorsement to keep Jonathan Cooley on staff by blocking the Vikings interview request.

The Rams have already seen several assistant coaches take higher-positioned roles with other clubs following the completion of their championship season. 

But one coach the Rams aren't letting getaway is assistant secondary coach Jonathan Cooley. The Rams have blocked the Vikings' request to interview Cooley, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

Cooley held the title of the Rams' assistant defensive backs coach for the 2021 season but could be in store for a promotion as McVay shows a strong endorsement to keep him on the staff.

The Rams already lost secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero to the Broncos, where he'll serve as Denver's defensive coordinator under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Recommended Articles

Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; A detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams helmet during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Report: Rams Block Vikings Request to Interview Jonathan Cooley

Rams coach Sean McVay signals a strong endorsement to keep Jonathan Cooley on staff by blocking the Vikings interview request.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety coach Ejiro Evero during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Broncos Hire Two Rams Assistants for Defensive Coordinator and Special Teams Coach

The Rams are loosing two assistant coaches to the Broncos.

34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

'Run it Back': Sean McVay, Aaron Donald Sound Like They’re Not Heading to Retirement

The words "run it back" were both spoken by Sean McVay and Aaron Donald at the Rams' championship parade and rally.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety coach Ejiro Evero during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cooley has spent two seasons with the Rams, beginning as a defensive assistant and quality control coach in 2020. Following his first season in L.A., Cooley was promoted to the assistant secondary coach in which he helped stabilize things on the backend of the defense despite the team surrendering a bulk of injuries down the back-half of the season and into the playoffs.

With many moving pieces starting to take shape – at the very least – it looks like McVay will be able to keep Cooley around for the 2022 campaign.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; A detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams helmet during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rams Block Vikings Request to Interview Jonathan Cooley

1 minute ago
Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety coach Ejiro Evero during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Broncos Hire Two Rams Assistants for Defensive Coordinator and Special Teams Coach

34 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

'Run it Back': Sean McVay, Aaron Donald Sound Like They’re Not Heading to Retirement

2 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

With Vikings Announcing Kevin O'Connell as Head Coach, Rams Are on the Clock to Name New Offensive Coordinator

3 hours ago
USATSI_17699372
News

5 Observations From the Rams' Championship Parade and Rally

17 hours ago
USATSI_17699272
News

Photos: Rams Celebrate Championship Parade Wednesday in Los Angeles

19 hours ago
USATSI_17694482
News

Betting Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII: Where the Rams Sit Entering the Offseason

Feb 16, 2022
USATSI_14794299 (2)
News

Rams' Thomas Brown to Interview With Vikings for Offensive Coordinator Position

Feb 16, 2022