Report: Rams Block Vikings Request to Interview Jonathan Cooley

Sean McVay signals a strong endorsement to keep Jonathan Cooley on staff by blocking the Vikings interview request.

The Rams have already seen several assistant coaches take higher-positioned roles with other clubs following the completion of their championship season.

But one coach the Rams aren't letting getaway is assistant secondary coach Jonathan Cooley. The Rams have blocked the Vikings' request to interview Cooley, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

Cooley held the title of the Rams' assistant defensive backs coach for the 2021 season but could be in store for a promotion as McVay shows a strong endorsement to keep him on the staff.

The Rams already lost secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero to the Broncos, where he'll serve as Denver's defensive coordinator under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety coach Ejiro Evero during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cooley has spent two seasons with the Rams, beginning as a defensive assistant and quality control coach in 2020. Following his first season in L.A., Cooley was promoted to the assistant secondary coach in which he helped stabilize things on the backend of the defense despite the team surrendering a bulk of injuries down the back-half of the season and into the playoffs.

With many moving pieces starting to take shape – at the very least – it looks like McVay will be able to keep Cooley around for the 2022 campaign.

