Rams' Week 16 Inactives at Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams have gotten back all but one starter off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after being hit particularly hard over the last two weeks.
Meanwhile, the Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook as he's tested positive and been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, indicating that Alexander Mattison will carry the load in the running game.
Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Vikings have released which players will be inactive for the Week 16 contest.
Here is the complete list of the Rams and Vikings inactives:
*Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list will not appear under inactives.
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.
Rams inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- RB Cam Akers
- DB JuJu Hughes
- LB Chris Garrett
- LB Terrell Lewis
Vikings inactives
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
*The Vikings only have one inactive
