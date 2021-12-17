Rams Add Von Miller and Eight Others to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 25 Players
For the sixth day in a row, the Rams have added more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
After already having put 16 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Saturday, the Rams added nine more on Thursday, the team announced:
- OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
- DB Antoine Brooks Jr.
- OG Bobby Evans
- DB Jake Gervase
- LB Von Miler
- LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
- DB Kareem Orr
- LB Troy Reeder
- LB Christian Rozeboom
The Rams now have a total of 25 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, swiping through half of the team's roster. Still to this point, no coaches have been listed among the players going on reserve, but the growing list makes it hard to believe the Rams are going to be able to field a team this weekend against the Seahawks.
Currently, the game is still on schedule for Sunday's 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff at SoFi Stadium. However, the Seahawks have also had troubling issues this week, placing running back Alex Collins and wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Here are the other 16 players the Rams have placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:
- RB Darrell Henderson
- OT Rob Havenstein
- CB Jalen Ramsey
- CB Donte Deayon
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- S Terrell Burgess
- S JuJu Hughes
- TE Brycen Hopkins
- OT Alaric Jackson
- DT Sebastian Joseph Day
- DE Jonah Williams
- S Jordan Fuller
- CB Tyler Hall
- LB Justin Hollins
- TE Johnny Mundt
- TE Jared Pinkney
