Rams vs Bears: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
The Los Angeles Rams' are flying high after their miraculous upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers. A Rams' team that has been heavily impacted by injuries rallied late to secure their first win of the season, now they look ahead to Sunday as they attempt to stack consecutive victories as they go on the road to play the Caleb Williams led Chicago Bears.
Head Coach Sean McVay and his Rams team seem reinvigorated going into week four of the NFL season after they started with some uncertainty due to the losses of some key starters. Notable injuries this season so far have been to the star wide receiver duo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp who will both be sidelined for several weeks with lower leg injuries. The backups and young players on the Rams have stepped up to the roles that they have been thrusted into which should give fans hope towards the postseason as the roster will get healthier over time.
Here's all the information needed for fans who are interested in watching the Rams take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
How to Watch
The Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears will take each other on at 10 a.m. PST. This game will be aired on Fox and for those who utilize streaming the NFC matchup can also be viewed on Foxsports.com and NFL+. The showdown can also be listened to on Sirius XM Radio via Channel 162 or 227.
Odds
Here are the latest odds as of Friday, Sept. 27 via Fanduel Sportsbook:
Money line: Rams (+130), Bears (-154)
Spread: Rams: +3 (-115), Bears -3 (-105)
Total: Over 40.5 (-118), Under 40.5 (-104)
The Ram are 1-2 against the spread this season, while the Bears are 2-1.
Predictions:
Momentum and confidence are dangerous in the world of football. The Rams' win in week three will likely propel them throughout the season behind the leadership of their veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Chicago Bears offense has looked lethargic to start the season which could be attributed to their questionable play calling and below average offensive line. Despite the Bears' defense being impressive, it is likely the experience of Stafford and Rams' head coach Sean McVay will prove to be the determining factor to lift Los Angeles to their second win of the season.
More:
The Rams will likely have tight end Davis Allen this Sunday, which could add a whole new element to this Los Angeles pass attack led by Stafford. As the Rams get healthier over the upcoming weeks, fans will begin to see new counter-punches installed into their offense.
