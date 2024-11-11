Rams vs. Dolphins Live Game Thread
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) welcome the struggling Miami Dolphins (2-6) into Sofi Stadium for Monday Night Football. The Rams searching for a fourth-straight win and to possess a winning record for the first time all season.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Los Angeles Rams win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Rams have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Rams are one of the hottest teams in the league after their third-straight win last week, defeating NFC West rival, Seattle Seahawks (4-5) on the road in overtime. They will return home for their fifth game at Sofi Stadium where they possess a 3-1 record this season.
This game will mark the first time that both head coaches will face each other as leaders of their teams. Rams' Sean McVay and Dolphins' Mike McDaniel shared the same sideline as assistants under Mike Shanahan with the Washington Redskins. They will become head coach rivals for the first time.
The Dolphins are the second-lowest scoring offense in the NFL, currently averaging 15.5 points per game. After starting the season with a win, the Dolphins are losers of six of their last seven games, currently grinding through a three-game losing streak.
The Rams are responding after another classic Matthew Stafford game-winning touchdown drive that took place in the final moments of last week's win over Seattle. It was the 366th touchdown pass for Stafford which ranks him 10th all-time in career touchdown passes.
Stafford is looking to keep his hand hot with another sharp performance with several dangerous targets through the passing game. Eighth-year veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson has four touchdown catches in the past two games while Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua will do their damage.
Two former Rams will return to Sofi Stadium for the first time since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2022. Dolphins' cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have their homecoming on Monday night.
Be sure to follow with our live game updates.
