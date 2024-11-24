Rams vs. Eagles Live Game Thread
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) host the red hot Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) in primetime for Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are seeking their fourth win in the past five games while the Eagles are looking for their seventh-consecutive win.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Los Angeles Rams win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Rams have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Rams are coming off a convincing offensive performance, posting 28 points on four touchdowns in a road win over the Patriots last week. A much-needed response after an uncharacteristic offensive day in their Week 10 loss to the Dolphins at home on Monday Night Football.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown 10 touchdown passes in the past four games, two of those contests with four passing touchdowns. Stafford continues to be one of the best and most consistent quarterbacks in the league and is a big part of the recent success.
The Eagles could not be more dangerous right now. They are coming off a mini-bye as they took down the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. They are on the hottest streak in the league currently and have dominated three of their last four opponents.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been playing out of his mind since he started the season with four interceptions in the first three games. He has thrown just one since, with a 6-1 record in that time. He ranks second in the NFL in rushing scores with 11 rushing touchdowns, two behind Derrick Henry.
The Rams defense has been very impressive the last several weeks with a high amount of quarterback pressure and turnovers. They must find a way to limit Hurts as well as All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley, who has been just as good as Hurts has been runnning the ball.
This game should be somewhat of a track meet with how sound each offense has been of late, but the team that turns the ball over less and makes more plays will come out on top in this one. The Rams are looking to avoid being beaten at home on primetime for the second time in three weeks.
Be sure to follow with our live game updates.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE