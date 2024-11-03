Rams vs. Seahawks Live Game Thread
SEATTLE -- The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) travel north to face NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks (4-4) on Sunday afternoon. The Rams are looking to keep the momentum rolling after back-to-back wins in an attempt to climb back to .500 and control the NFC West.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
With a season-defining win at home last week over the one-loss Minnesota Vikings, this Rams feels rejuvenated after returning both of their star wide receivers. Second-year Puka Nacua and eight-year veteran Cooper Kupp were back in the fold in a huge way, combining for 157 yards and a touchdown.
These two will be key pieces this week against a Seahawks pass defense that ranks middle of the pack in the NFL, allowing 208.1 yards per game through the air. Kupp and Nacua along with veteran Demarcus Robinson will receive heavy targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Nacua may be in more a limited role than he was a week ago, tweaking his right knee for the second time this season. He did not practice on Friday but head coach Sean McVay expects Nacua to be healthy enough to play in Seattle.
The running game is where the Rams will have the best chance at posting big numbers. The Seahawks defense ranks fourth-worst in the NFL in stopping the run, allowing an average of 148.4 yards per game.
Third-year back Kyren Williams should have find success as he is coming off a 97-yard rushing performance including a receiving touchdown. Williams has scored 10 times this season, two of which have come on a pass play. He will likely be involved in that aspect of the offense once again.
There are several inactive players for Sunday's ballgame, starting with punter Ethan Evans (illness) and wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder).
Among the rest of the inactive players in Week 9 are nose tackle Neville Gallimore, quarterback Stetson Bennett, cornerback Tre'Davious White, running back Cody Schrader, and outside linebacker Brennan Jackson.
Be sure to follow with our live game updates.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE