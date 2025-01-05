Rams vs. Seahawks Live Game Thread
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams (10-6) will take on the Seattle Seahawks (9-7) in the 2024 regular season finale on Sunday, with the Rams looking to end the season on a high note before they begin their playoff push next week.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Los Angeles Rams win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Rams have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Rams are set to sit most of their key veteran starters since they already have a spot in the playoffs secured thanks to their NFC West title. The Rams don't yet have their seeding finalized, but there is little on the line for the Rams when they take on the Seahawks on Sunday otherwise.
"You get 53 guys on your active roster, two practice squad flexes and then that can enable you to be able to have five other additional inactives. Fortunately for us we've been relatively healthy," Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday.
"We have had some situations that we've navigated through, especially on the offensive line. Guys are banged up, but they'd be able to go if it was a normal game so we're going to err on the side of caution with those guys and then some of the skill players offensively that’ve gotten a bunch of work and really have been just a little bit more experienced players."
Whether the Rams walk out of Sunday's game with a win will depend on their depth and how young players perform in new and expanded roles. And then once the final second ticks off the clock, the Rams will be preparing for the first round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.
