New Rams WR DeSean Jackson Already Making An Impact

In his first season with the club, DeSean Jackson could be a difference-maker as a vertical option.

If the name of the game is speed, DeSean Jackson still has it despite turning 35-years-old this year.

Jackson, who joined the Rams this offseason on a one-year deal, is looking to prove that he still can play at the highest level. Will his production be limited? Sure.

Can he still take the top off a defense? Certainly.

Four practices in and Jackson has made an impact with his new teammates. Earlier this week, he caught a pass from newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford deep downfield during 7-on-7 drills. He burned down the sideline, catching the attention of his fellow receivers in the process.

Another eye he caught? Coach Sean McVay.

“This guy, he’s unbelievable,” McVay said. “He’s a freak … He’s a special player, I’ve really enjoyed being back with him again and he definitely looks like the same DeSean that I’ve seen.”

This should come at little surprise for McVay, who worked with Jackson for three seasons while serving as Washington's offensive coordinator. The speed hasn't diminished, but the injuries have started to pile up.

Last season, Jackson played in just five game with the Philadelphia Eagles due to a lingering ankle injury. For the Los Angeles, he'll likely be more of a No. 3 or No. 4 weapon behind the likes of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and perhaps Van Jefferson.

Woods, the team's leading man, knows how dangerous of a player Jackson can be for the offense. Dangerous for Los Angeles means trouble for opponents on Sundays.

“His leadership, him being able to come out here and stretch our offense, stretch it vertical and even teach our young guys – even myself – just some of his things, his skills and just picking his brain on how to be a vertical threat," Woods said. "Saw already out here, getting his conditioning, trying to run with him and just start for a good year.”

Jackson is expected to provide value as a vertical option for McVay's offense. For his career, the three-time Pro Bowler has averaged 17 yards or more per catch in seven different seasons.

