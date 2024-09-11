Rams Will Hold Another OL Out of Practice
To say that the Los Angeles Rams have been unlucky with injuries lately is an understatement.
Heading into their opening game against the Detroit Lions, the Rams announced that five players would be on the team's inactive list, including starting offensive tackle Rob Havenstein.
Following the game, it was reported that three Rams players were put on injury reserve. Center Steve Avila sprained his MCL, offensive tackle Joe Noteboom hurt his ankle, and star wide receiver Puka Nacua reaggravated his knee injury. Now, they'll all be out for a minimum of four weeks.
Unfortunately, it looks like things are about to get even worse.
According to a report from Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, another Rams offensive lineman is going to be missing practice this week.
"Kevin Dotson (foot) will be held out of practice today," Rodrigue said, "but Sean McVay said they are going to be careful with the starting RG with the expectation he will make it to the game."
Fortunately, head coach Sean McVay still expects Dotson to play this Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Rodrigue further reported that cornerback Cobie Durant won't practice due to a toe injury and linebacker Christian Rozeboom will be limited at practice.
Dotson began his football career with the University of Louisiana Lafayette, becoming the Ragin' Cajuns right guard two weeks into his redshirt freshman season. He was named to the Sun Belt Conference All-Newcomer Team for his efforts.
Dotson would continue to start every single game for the next three years with Louisiana, totaling 52 games. He was named second-team All-Sun Belt in 2017 and First-Team All-Sun Belt in 2018 and 2019. He was also a first-team All-American in 2019.
Dotson was selected with the 135th pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, making his NFL debut in the season opener against the New York Giants after replacing an injured Stefen Wisniewski. He would make his first NFL start a week later against the Denver Broncos.
In 2021, Dotson was named the starting left guard for the Steelers, starting nine games before suffering an ankle injury. He went back to starting for Pittsburgh in 2022.
In 2023, Dotson was traded to the Rams where he continued his starting posiiton on the offensive line. In total, Dotson has played 54 games in the NFL and started 45 of them.
