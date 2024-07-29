Rams Won't Rush Back Defensive Star From Hamstring Injury
As the Los Angeles Rams get ready for the start of the regular season, they are working through different things at training camp. But with this comes the potential for injuries.
While players train during the offseason, we see every year that training camp has a ton of injuries pop up. The Rams experienced one already in defensive back Darious Williams who suffered a hamstring injury last week in practice.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the injury to Williams. He reiterated that the team wouldn't be rushing him back to avoid anything serious coming up.
"When you're talking about those types of positions, it can be really tricky," McVay said after Saturday's practice. "We are definitely not going to rush him back. Here's the good thing, we're about 40-plus days out from being able to play Detroit; when he did it, it was 44 days. So a little over six weeks, and so that's a good thing, but hopefully we'll just take it a little bit at a time. I don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, because you get an idea once you start to really get into some of the rehab processes, how is he feeling, you get him out on the grass being able to run, but in the meantime we will be smart with him."
Williams spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, posting 53 total tackles and four interceptions. Before joining the Jaguars, Williams spent three seasons with the Rams, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2021.
In addition to Williams, the Rams lost cornerback Derion Kendrick to an ACL injury so they want to be careful with this injury. The Rams did sign veteran corner Jerry Jacobs to negate the injury to Kendrick, giving them more depth back.
Los Angeles can't afford to continue losing key defensive players so playing things safe makes sense.
