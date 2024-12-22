Rams' WR Puka Nacua on Facing Jets CB Gardner
There will be interesting storylines in Week 16 between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets. These teams will square at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. A battle of two former rival quarterbacks in the NFC North, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers. Can the Jets spoil the Rams playoff chances? And two of the best at their respective positions going at it.
Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua has been one of the best receivers this season, in only his second season in the NFL. On the other side, the Jets Sauce Gardner has been one of the best cornerbacks in only his third season. It is going to be a must-watch when these two line up against each other on Sunday.
"Man, a big body," said Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua about Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. "I think some of the modern defensive backs across the NFL, you guys look at Patrick Surtain II, Jalen Ramsey, some of these guys, man the bigger body build. Somebody who man I think of man, I got a chance to see him just a little bit and even it was just seven on seven in the Pro Bowl but man you see somebody you get to gauge how they move and see the size and length that he has but we are excited for the challenge that everybody in our receiver room is."
The cold East Coast weather could play a big role in the contest.
"I think yeah, it reminds me of just a little bit of old school football. Feels like peewees. Yeah, I enjoy the heated benches when we go out there. You wear a different undercoat and stuff like that. But we have been out there before I know it was not too cold when we went to go play the Patriots out there. It is exciting. You go on the East Coast, you travel, you prepare for these things, and you still know it is a football game. Everybody has got to play in the same way you are."
Puka and the Rams look to stay at the top of the NFC West with a win. Puka has been a huge difference maker since coming to the Rams.
