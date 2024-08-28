Recently-Released Rams RB Already Finds New Home
Former Los Angeles Rams running back Boston Scott has reportedly signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was among the first to report on the news via Twitter/X.
Scott signed a deal with the Steelers to join their practice squad. Scott last appeared for the Rams in their preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Saturday.
It's unclear what type of role Scott would play with the Steelers. At the moment, the Steelers are heavily relying on Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. However, Pittsburgh could bring Scott up from the practice squad to provide some veteran presence this season, especially if injuries arise at the running back position. Warren isn't expected to be ready for the start of the season.
Scott received a semi-heavy load as he tallied 11 rush attempts for 32 yards. The veteran running back suffered a leg contusion in the Week 2 preseason win over the Chargers, but he wound up not missing any time due to the minor setback.
The veteran backup has rushed for 155 yards on 37 carries in three games this preseason.
The former sixth-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints was the No. 201 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Scott signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New Orleans but was waived after the preseason.
The Saints later took a chance on Scott as he cleared waivers and signed to their practice squad. He was eventually signed to the Philadelphia Eagles active roster in 2020. Scott returned to the Eagles on an exclusive rights offer before signing another one-year deal with the team for 2022. In 2022, He appeared in 15 games with two starts and finished the season with 54 carries for 217 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
In 2023, Scott re-signed another one-year contract with the Eagles, but his time was limited in that year. He finished with 20 rush attempts, 86 rushing yards, and zero touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
Scott was a force to be reckoned with in his time at Louisiana Tech. The Louisiana native stayed close to home for college and was a standout player, especially in his senior year. Scott collected 182 rush attempts for 1,040 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Overall, Scott finished with 1,833 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns.
