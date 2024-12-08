REPORT: Can the Rams Slow Down Josh Allen and the Bills?
The Los Angeles Rams have a critical final five games of the season. Most of those games are against the NFC West, which arguably has the most competitive division in the National Football League now.
However, their home game on Sunday does not constitute as one of those, as they will face off with the Buffalo Bills from the AFC East
The Bills are 10-2, they have won seven games in a row, and have one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league, averaging 30 points per game. Buffalo is a difficult matchup for any team, and the Rams will have their hands full.
Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com believes the Bills will leave Los Angeles victorious. Bhanpuri thinks the Bills' offensive power will be too much for Los Angeles to handle for an entire game.
“Behind an MVP-caliber campaign from Josh Allen, a league-best +17 turnover margin, and a physicality up front on par with any team in the league, the Bills have ripped off seven straight wins,” Bhanpuri said.
“This past Sunday night, Buffalo recorded its fifth 30-10er of the season. If that term is new to you (probably because I just made it up), a 30-10er is when a team scores 30 or more points in a game while limiting its opponent to 10 or fewer. No other club has even three such performances this year. Buffalo is blowing out folks left and right, impartial to division, conference, or location.
"In fact, Allen has already won on the West Coast this season, posting a 30-10er (let's make it a thing!) on Seattle in Week 8, and enters this matchup with nearly as many dubs against NFC teams as Matthew Stafford since 2022 (11-2 vs. 14-13). For the Rams to deliver No. 17 loss No. 3, and keep pace in the NFC playoff race, they'll have to be patient and disciplined on both sides of the ball and match Buffalo's toughness in the trenches. But if James Cook is consistently hitting the line of scrimmage untouched, expect a long day for Sean McVay and Co."
The Rams control their own destiny for now, and they will only continue to do so with more wins over the final five weeks.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE