REPORT: Can the Rams Snap the Bills' 7-Game Win Streak?

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for the final five games of their season, which will determine the team's fate and the fates of a few players and coaches. Los Angeles has playoff hopes every season, and they did again this offseason before getting off to a rocky start.
However, after a 1-4 start, the Rams can still win the division and an automatic home playoff game in a couple of weeks. First, the Rams must take care of business and win as many games as possible down the stretch.
While the Rams could technically afford a loss to the Bills, that would likely be the only loss they can sustain and still have a shot at the playoffs.
“Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found his groove,” Podell said. “He threw nine touchdowns to seven interceptions in the Rams' first nine games of the year, but in the last three weeks, two of which have resulted in Los Angeles victories, Stafford has thrown for eight touchdowns and no picks.
“On the other side of this Week 14 matchup in Los Angeles, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is playing the most efficient football of his career in 2024 with career-lows in turnover rate (1.8%) and sack rate (3.5%) to go along with his shortest average pass length (7.6) and quickest time to throw (2.83 seconds) of his career.
“However, he will get heated up by Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse, whose 55 quarterback pressures rank as the fourth-most in the NFL, and the rest of the youth along Los Angeles' first or second-year pass rush in Byron Young (six sacks), Braden Fiske (six sacks) and Kobie Turner (five sacks). Stafford and the Rams' youthful pass rush combine to snap the Bills' seven-game winning streak in Week 14."
The Rams must find a way to play solid football on Sunday against the Bills. However, with three NFC West games remaining on the schedule, it is not the end of the world if they have a mishap, but a win over the Bills could be huge.
