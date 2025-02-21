REPORT: Could Former First Round Pick Solve Rams Future QB Problem?
The Los Angeles Rams don't look to have a quarterback issue in 2025, but once Matthew Stafford falls out of the conversation of being a Top 10 quarterback, where do the Rams turn? The franchise possesses two backup options currently, but neither seem to be the quarterbacks to take LA into the future.
The Rams have been circulating the media this offseason surround trades involving Cooper Kupp and potentially Stafford. If Los Angeles does decide to part ways with one or both of their playmakers on offense, a backup plan is a must for the future of this franchise.
According to ESPN's Ben Solak, Los Angeles could go a completly dfferent direction than what they already have. With Jimmy Garoppolo set to return to free agency and Stetson Bennett still searching for a professional opportunity, the Rams could be in the market of trading for a former first round pick in Daniel Jones.
"Assuming Stafford stays and/or [Sam] Darnold gets an enormous deal elsewhere, Los Angeles is the perfect landing spot for {Daniel} Jones," Solak wrote.
"He has a big frame and would bring an added QB run dimension to McVay's bootleg/rollout series (something that has been absent under Goff and Stafford alike). He can warm the bench behind Stafford for 2025 and have pole position for the starting job in 2026."
Jones spent six seasons with the franchise that drafted him, the New York Giants, and showed promise in his first few seasons. As the Giants fell from glory this past season, the franchise cut ties with Jones, leading Jones to be picked up by the Minnesota Vikings. He did not play a single snap.
In his career, Jones has recorded 14,582 passing yards, which averages out to 2,430 passing yards per season. Plus, Jones is now passed rookie status and is leaning toward a veteran presence. If the Rams are looking for a more experienced quarterback to take over after Stafford, Jones could easily be that option.
Like Solak said, bringing in Jones as a backup option to Stafford in 2025 would allow him to get familiar with the goals that they are trying to achieve in Los Angeles, and when the time comes, he would slide into that role.
Jones will turn 28 years old this summer ahead of the 2025 season, which could only be more enticing for the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.