REPORT: Do the Rams Maintain Momentum Against Bitter Rival?
The Los Angeles Rams have a golden opportunity in front of them on Saturday. After a terrible start to the season, the Rams can get right back into the race for the NFC West with a win against a mediocre Seattle Seahawks team.
Three of the Rams' four losses this season have come by a touchdown or less.
The Rams are a few plays away from having a significantly better record. Still, they find themselves not all that far back in the division race. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports predicts the Rams will win 34-27, as a nearly healthy Rams offense starts to find its rhythm again. The Seahawks have lost four of their last five games and absolutely need a win against the Rams to help stop a season that is spiriling out of control.
"The Rams got back Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp and the offense came alive last week," Prisco said. "The Seattle defense has major issues. Look for a big game from Matthew Stafford and the offense in this one. The Seattle offense will score as well, but won't be able to keep up. It will be a fun one to watch, but the Rams will win it."
The Rams are starting to pick up steam after a subpar 1-4 start to the season. The Rams suffered numerous injuries on both sides of the ball that led to their dismal start, but they have steadily improved over the last few weeks and are on a two-game winning streak.
The Rams have a chance to add to that streak with winnable games against the Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots coming up.
A three-game winning streak immediately following their 1-4 start to the season essentially wipes away the poor start. The Rams have a chance to completely turn around their season with a win on Sunday.
The Seahawks are not a very good team but they are an NFC West opponent, anything can heppen in division games.
The Rams must be prepared to face a desperate Seahawks team on Sunday and whether the early storm that will likely come from a motivated Seahawks team. If they can do so, the Rams are officially back.
