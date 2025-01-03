REPORT: Former QB's Bold Rams Prediction Stays Alive
Following the Los Angeles Rams overtime victory over their division rivals in the Seattle Seahawks, the game that turned the Rams season around some would say, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had a bold claim following the victory.
“If they (Rams) can stay healthy, they can win the whole thing,” Orlovsky said. “Their pass game is as good as anybody in the league”.
At that point of the season, the Rams over time win pushed the to their third win in a row and got them back to an even record since the start of the season. The additions of stars returning at wide receiver and most recently Tyler Higbee at tight end, the Rams are healthy, and much to Orlovsky's claim, they could win the whole thing.
"I think the defense is playing a lot better than it did in the middle of the season," Orlovsky said on First Take. "I know that this football team, with Sean McVay, Kyren Williams, I firmly believe they will be able to run the football. Puka (Nacua) is a problem, Cooper Kupp has not been the Cooper Kupp was a coulpe year ago. I still think Matthew (Stafford) is capable of getting on a two or three game heater."
It has been well reported for the Rams this season that after their bye week, something had changed within them. The defense has been sharp, the offense has been electric, and when you put that all together, on top of having them all healthy, Los Angeles still has a legitimate chance to take the whole thing.
"I would not be surprised if the Rams made it to the NFC Championship game at all, because I know what this team is capable of," Orlovsky said.
Since making his initial claim, the Rams have only lived up to Orlovsky's expectations. Now that the Rams are healthy and have shown strong consistency, they very well have the chance to be a threat deep into the playoffs, should they make it there.
Though the Rams are not favorites to win the NFC Championship, once playoff football rolls around, anything can happen. Predicted to rest their starters for the final game of the season, Los Angeles intends to make a statement on their 2024-25 season.
