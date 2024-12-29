REPORT: Have Rams Found Star's Future Replacement?
The Los Angeles Rams have an issue on their hand, and luckily for them, it is a good one. While star wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, has been a vital piece for the Rams offenses over the years, there will come a point where Kupp can no longer do what fans expect him to do.
So far this season, Kupp has dealt with injuries that have kept him off the field for multiple games. Since his return, he had a string of games back to back where he looked like the Cooper Kupp of old, but that has decreased in recent action.
Kupp had three receptions in the Rams victory over the New York Jets, and gained 24 receiving yards for his efforts. The Rams have seen less targets go Kupp's way as Puka Nacua has been getting a lot of the attention. Now in his 31 year old season, the Rams may need to think about what is best for the future of the franchise at the second wide receiver position.
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington may be the Rams future answer for a Kupp replacement. Whether the Rams want to keep Kupp until he decides to hang up the cleats, Whittington could be the option for a starting role as Kupp's production levels over the next few seasons are likely to decrease.
Whittington, the Rams six round draft pick in the 2024 Draft, has played in 13 games this season, but has not gotten a reception since he was filling in for Kupp earler this season. On the season, Whittington has dropped 201 receiving yards in 18 completions, averaging 11.2 receiving yards per reception.
While the sample size is small, the 24-year-old has a lot of time to learn under the established Rams stars. Perhaps Whittington is learning for Kupp in his rookie season now to learn the ropes of what is expected of his as a Ram.
Kupp is under contract with the Rams until the 2027 season, which would bring him to his 33 year old season. If the production decreases, or the Rams level of play decreases as Kupp flourishes, the franchise could move him and had Whittington slide into the role.
Though the outcome is not known for the future, it is a thought that the Rams should consider, having seen what Whittington has done in a small sample size for the season.
