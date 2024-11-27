REPORT: How Should Rams Be Judged After Recent Loss?
The Los Angeles Rams started the season 1-4, but they were beginning to gain ground in the standings after rattling off three consecutive wins. However, their success would be short-lived, as they would lose two of their next three games, making their road to the playoffs much more difficult.
The Rams' three-game win streak covered up many of the team's deficiencies, but they reappeared over the last three weeks. However, against the Eagles, the Rams were simply outmatched in every phase of the game.
Sarah Barshop of ESPN recently ranked the Rams as the 19th-best team in the National Football League following their convincing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Barshop noted that the Rams' offense has been inconsistent, which has led to their 5-6 record.
However, Barshop also noted that the Rams' young defense has played well lately but ran out of gas against an explosive Eagles offense. Los Angeles' defense gave up more points at home to the Eagles than they have in three seasons at home.
“The Rams' offense is ranked in the middle, which is fitting for how inconsistent the unit has been on a week-to-week basis,” Barshop said. “The defense has shown improvements, but it is still a young group playing its first season without Aaron Donald. The Rams also allowed 37 points to the Eagles on Sunday night, their most points allowed at home since 2021.
“And, the Rams' low special teams score reflects the fact that the team still hasn't fixed its kicker problem, even after drafting Joshua Karty in the sixth round. Karty has missed five field goals and two extra points.”
The Rams still have plenty of time to compensate for their poor showings over the last three weeks. The NFC West is wide open, and the Rams still have multiple games left in the division.
However, their two losses over the last three weeks, combined with their 1-4 start to the season, have left little room for error. If the Rams hope to make it to the playoffs, they will likely have to win the division.
Time is running out on the Rams' playoff hopes.
