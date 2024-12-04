REPORT: Is Recent Rams Ranking Fair or Foul?
The Los Angeles Rams have the potential to be one of the better teams in the league, but injuries and inconsistent play on both sides of the ball have kept them around the middle of the pack.
Ben Rolfe of The Sporting News recently ranked every team in the National Football League after last weekend's games. Rolfe ranked the Rams as the 17th-best team in the league after their win against the New Orleans Saints.
“The Los Angeles Rams pulled out a tough road win in New Orleans in Week 13,” Rolfe said. “That keeps them very much in the NFC West battle, with three divisional games to come in the final four weeks. This team is still far from convincing defensively, and their offense has proven to be fairly sporadic. Yet, despite injuries and a tough schedule, they are just one game back on the [Seattle] Seahawks.
“Los Angeles’ fate still largely rests in its power. If the Rams win those three divisional games, they may only need one other win against either the [Buffalo] Bills or [New York] Jets to clinch the division. That is a lot to ask, but given where they were after the first six weeks, this has been an impressive effort nonetheless.”
Three of the Rams' remaining five games are against teams in the NFC West. Winning the division will likely be the only way the Rams can make the playoffs after starting the season 1-4.
If they continue to win over the next five weeks, the Rams will control their destiny on the road to the playoffs. However, even one loss could be monumental for a Rams team that cannot afford to lose many more games, if any.
The Rams must take care of business down the stretch to make it to the playoffs. That starts this Sunday against a Buffalo Bills team that averages the second-most points per game of any team in the league.
Los Angeles must play its best football over the final five weeks of the season. If it cannot, the Rams will need to start focusing on the draft and potentially make a few other difficult decisions.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.