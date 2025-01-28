REPORT: NFC West Team Could be Forced to Keep Liability
The Los Angeles Rams' main priority at this point in the offseason is figuring out the future of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. It is a decision that will undoubtedly impact the Rams but likely also the National Football League as a whole.
The Rams also have numerous other free agent departures, signings and potential cuts looming. At this point in the offseason, every team is analyzing their strengths and weaknesses to find ways to improve before next season.
However, one of the decisions each team must consider every offseason, is cutting a player based primarily on their production, compared to how much they are being paid and how much the team can save by getting rid of them.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network listed a potential cap casualty for every team in the league. While the Rams have their own issues, they are not as pressing as those of some of the other teams in the division, such as the Arizona Cardinals.
Rolfe noted that the Cardinals could keep safety Jalen Thompson because he played many snaps this season and is relatively affordable. They could also decide to move on from him, as he has struggled in coverage at times this season.
"It seems unlikely that the Arizona Cardinals will cut Jalen Thompson, but from a pure value standpoint, he is their most obvious candidate," Rolfe said. "Arizona has over $70 million in cap space, and Thompson played over 85% of their snaps in 2024. Cutting Thompson would save them a little over $6.5 million this year and $4 million in 2026, with his contract voiding at the end of this season. In terms of cash, it would save $7.56 million, so that would be their biggest incentive to cut Thompson.
"The safety struggled somewhat in coverage, allowing an 80.9% completion rate, 11.6 yards per completion, and two touchdowns on the way to a 120 passer rating allowed. It is hard to judge a safety purely on coverage ability, and he finished third on the team in tackles. Unless they have a plan to replace him, cutting Thompson does not feel like a smart step for a Cardinals team with plenty of cap space."
