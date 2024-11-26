REPORT: Expert Has Harsh Words For Rams Bitter Rival
The Los Angeles Ram's division rival just lost their sixth game of the year and are having a completely different season that what was expected. The San Francisco 49ers (5-6) got their doors blown off by the Green Bay Packers (8-3), by a score of 38-10. They have not lost that bad since 2018.
Sports media personality Skip Bayless took to X, formerly known as Twitter postgame and offered his opinion on what the future holds for this 49ers season. He did not express much confidence in their ability to turn this thing around with a gauntlet of a schedule in their final six games.
"It's going to be very difficult for the decimated 5-6 49ers to make the playoffs," Bayless wrote. "Still have at Bills, Bears, Rams, at Dolphins, Lions, at Cards. Even if they get healthier ..."
Other than playing several of the league's best teams, the 49ers have been showered with injuries since the beginning of the season. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey just recently came back from duel achilles injuries, yet three more key starters got hurt this past week.
Starting quarterback Brock Purdy, All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa, and one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL, Trent Williams, were all inactive for their Week 12 matchup with the Packers. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues to be hurt and tight end George Kittle has missed some time.
The 49ers and Rams have the same record at 5-6, tied for last in the NFC West. They are just one game out of first place as the Cardinals and Seahawks are both tied at the top with a 6-5 record. They still may have a chance to win the division, but the injuries and schedule do not bode well for them.
If the 49ers do not make the playoffs, it would be a disappointed of epic preportion due to their preseason expectations of competing for another Super Bowl. They had appeared in the big game twice in the past five seasons, includign three NFC Championship appearances.
The 49ers arguably have the most talented roster in the NFL with multiple future hall of fame players. They have not changed their roster much from last year's NFC-winning team. It is a great example that nothing is guaranteed and winning games is not as easy as the 49ers once made it seem.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE