REPORT: Rams Connected to Major Trade for Pro Bowl Defender
The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in a rather precarious position heading into the NFL trade deadline.
The Rams sit at 3-4, right on the cusp of contending but also on the precipice of disaster. Injuries have certainly played a role in Los Angeles' slow start, as top wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have both missed significant time (and Nacua has apparently re-injured himself).
In spite of all of that, though, the Rams are just half-game out of first place in the NFC West, which contains four 4-4 squads heading into Week 9.
So, could Los Angeles actually become a buyer before Nov. 5?
Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire thinks so, suggesting Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as a potential trade target for the Rams.
DaSilva lists inside linebacker as one of the biggest needs for LA and then identifies Owusu-Koramoah as the top candidate.
"There’s hope that Omar Speights can continue to get better and eventually become the primary linebacker, but bringing in a reliable starter could change the entire shape of the defense for the rest of the season," DaSilva wrote.
It should be noted that Owusu-Koramoah will be sidelined for Week 9 due to a scary neck injury he suffered last weekend, but fortunately, the injury wasn't too serious. Still, there is no specific timetable for his return.
Regardless, assuming Owusu-Koramoah can return at some point relatively soon, he would absolutely represent a fantastic pickup for the Rams.
The 24-year-old has logged 61 tackles and three sacks this season and is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he racked up 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a couple of interceptions and a forced fumble en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
Owusu-Koramoah, who played his collegiate football at Notre Dame, was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The catch is that Cleveland just signed the star defender to a contract extension during the offseason, so the Browns would have no reason to move him unless they receive a massive offer.
Los Angeles will head on the road to battle the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.
