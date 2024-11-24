REPORT: Rams Continue Stockpiling Defensive Talent in Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are in the middle of making a playoff push, but it is never too early to start looking toward next season. The Rams have done a solid job drafting players in the last couple of seasons, with the addition of multiple players who have played well this season.
They hope to have another successful draft haul this offseason as they aim to continue stockpiling talented players. The Rams are another successful draft class or two from potentially having one of the best teams in the conference for many years to come.
Pro Football Network Kyle Yates recently released his mock draft for every team in the National Football League. Yates believes the Rams will continue to add quality talent to a defense that is already brimming with talent.
Yates believes the Rams will draft cornerback Benjamin Morrison with the 17th overall pick. Morrison is a talented defensive back from Notre Dame. The Rams have already invested in the defensive side of the ball recently, making the addition of Morrison even more logical.
“The secondary for the Los Angeles Rams hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations this season,” Yates said. “While the defensive line boasts some fierce threats that can get after the QB, the secondary is in need of an infusion of youth and talent. That’s where Benjamin Morrison comes in.
Morrison has excellent size and speed for the position while also showing that he can be a threat to reel the ball in on errant passes with his six interceptions back in 2022. He’d be an excellent addition opposite Darious Williams in the secondary.
The Rams have wisely used their draft picks to help add quality players to their roster. This can be seen on the team's current roster, where many of the Rams' best players this season were on the defensive side of the ball.
Adding a talent such as Morrison could potentially go a long way in rebuilding the team's roster. It would be another step in the Rams' front office's decision to build a formidable roster with young players who have the chance to contribute early to their careers.
