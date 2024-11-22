REPORT: Rams Continue to Climb Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams have been on a roll lately. Two weeks ago, the Rams lost to the Miami Dolphins, their only loss in their last five games.
The Rams went from 1-4 with little hope of making the playoffs to 5-5 and in second place in the competitive NFC West. It has not been pretty, but the Rams have two legitimate ways of making it to the playoffs.
Still, winning is the easiest way for them to ensure a playoff berth. While they have multiple winnable games on the horizon, they face a difficult battle on Sunday when they play the Philadelphia Eagles at home.
The Eagles are among the best teams in the National Football League and one of the few on a hotter streak than the Rams. The Eagles have won six games and seven of their last eight games.
Philadelphia has proven to be one of the most consistent teams in the league this season. The .500 Rams have struggled to be consistent for many legitimate reasons.
The Rams’ matchup with the Eagles on Sunday gives Los Angeles a chance to improve its position in the playoff race.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently ranked every team in the league, ranking the Rams 19th. This is two spots higher than he ranked them last week and is one place behind where he ranked the Miami Dolphins this week.
The Rams' impressive win over the New England Patriots must be followed by continued good play to advance to the playoffs.
“Their playoff chances are hovering around 14 percent, per NGS, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” Edholm said. “But if Matthew Stafford and the passing game can have the kind of confidence and effectiveness that we saw Sunday in New England, the Rams are a tough team to beat. (We’ll overlook yet another slow start for just a minute.)
“Puka Nacua’s diving TD was terrific. Stafford’s throw to Colby Parkinson was just dirty. Granted, the Patriots' defense has been more bad than good this season, and the Rams had some shaky moments of their own on defense and special teams. But they’ll take a zero-turnover, four-TD performance most weeks. The Dolphins loss still stings, but it was important to win this one to give them a chance at the postseason.”
