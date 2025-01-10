REPORT: Rams Division Rival Primed to Make an Offseason Splash
The Los Angeles Rams won the NFC West in Week 17 after battling back from a 1-4 start to the season. While the Rams prepare for their home playoff matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, teams around the NFC West have reportedly already started looking for ways to dethrone the Rams next season.
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the 49ers are expected to offer Saleh their defensive coordinator position, which is vacant after Nick Sorenson's departure.
Saleh is expected to interview with the Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers.
"I’m told Robert Saleh’s first head coach interview with the Jaguars is Tuesday," Anderson said. "Another head coach interview is expected thereafter. The 49ers are also expected to make him an offer at defensive coordinator, per sources."
Saleh was the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017-2020 before becoming the New York Jets' head coach in 2021. As the Jets' head coach, Saleh went 20-36 before being fired earlier this season.
Saleh's time with the Jets was deemed a failure, but he was also blamed for many things he had no control over. This tends to happen often with head coaches, as it is part of what comes with the job.
Still, after many years of experience with multiple teams around the NFL in numerous positions, Saleh is one of the most well-respected coaches in the league. He will have more than a few suitors this offseason who need a coordinator or a head coach.
After firing Saleh, the Jets deteriorated considerably in many metrics, and what was already a bad situation only got worse after his departure. After proving he can help get the most out of an overall bad Jets team, he would be a quality addition to a struggling 49ers defense if offered and accepted the position.
It would also make their matchups with the Rams much more intriguing. A banged-up 49ers team gave the Rams trouble when they faced each other late in the regular season.
The Rams are the champions of the NFC West this season but must always monitor the moves made by other teams in the division. Saleh will have his choice of many open positions this season, but joining the 49ers' defense would naturally impact the Rams when the teams face each other next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE