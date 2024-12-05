REPORT: Rams' Division Rival Seahawks Made a Costly Mistake
The Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals are in a heated competition for first place in the NFC West. All three teams are within a game or two of each other.
The competitive battle has put an extra spotlight on every move each team makes, as one wrong move could derail the season. This is especially true with only five games remaining.
Tim Weaver of The Sporting News recently explained how the Seahawks may have made a move they will regret one day. Seattle released a talented kickoff returner who had a bad game.
“Somebody's head had to roll after the special teams catastrophe against the New York Jets last week,” Weaver said. “Unfortunately, the Seahawks seem to have picked the wrong scapegoat. Yesterday, the team released kickoff returner Laviska Shenault Jr., who managed to fumble twice in one return on Sunday.
"Shenault had a bad game, but rookie returner Dee Williams also fumbled, and he's had a bad season. Williams has also routinely made terrible decisions with the ball and has not been nearly as dynamic as Shenault, who scored on a kick return earlier this year and has generally been far more careful with ball security."
Weaver noted that while someone was bound to get the blame for the Seahawks’ special teams struggles, they picked the wrong person to put the blame on, as cutting a player can only do so much. However, getting rid of coaches often gets better performances from players who think they may be next out the door.
“Waiving Williams would have made a lot more sense, but it still wouldn't have addressed the core of the problem, which is special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh - whose unit also allowed a kickoff return touchdown against the Jets,” Weaver said.
“Firing Harbaugh would send a message that the coaching staff will be held to the same standard that Mike Macdonald has enforced on the roster in recent weeks: no matter when you were drafted or the size of your contract, players have to perform. If that does not apply to coaches, then the whole thing is going to fall apart under the weight of that hypocrisy."
The Rams and Seahawks will face each other again in a few weeks in a game both teams must win.
