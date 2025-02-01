REPORT: Rams Divisional Opponent Shockingly Inept
The Los Angeles Rams have many areas they must improve in this offseason if they hope to make a deeper playoff run next season.
The Rams could use help along their offensive line and additional areason their defense as well.
This is especially true with free agency approaching.
Still, the Rams are not as bad as some of the other teams in the NFC West.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently ranked every offensive line in the National Football League. He ranked the Seahawks' offensive line as the 30th-best team in the league this season, which is shockingly low.
"It’s incredible to think how close the Seattle Seahawks came to the playoffs, given the level of play they got from their offensive line," Rolfe said. "This line is likely a big part of the reason why Ryan Grubb was fired after just one year. Charles Cross was the biggest positive, but the overall group was a big negative for this offense."
Rolfe noted just how poorly the Seahawks' offensive line played this season. In their two games this season, the Rams' defense registered nine sacks against the Seahawks offensive line, seven of which came in one game.
"On the season, Seattle allowed a 39.4% pressure rate (30th) and an 8.3% sack rate (24th)," Rolfe said. "They struggled whether opponents blitzed or not, and their numbers all around leave much to be desired following plenty of investment in the line in recent years.
"The run blocking wasn’t any better; in fact, it was largely worse. Seattle ranked third-from-last in RBYBC/rush (0.66) and 28th in RBWR. Based on these numbers, it’s not a huge surprise that they struggled to consistently sustain a playoff push week over week and were ultimately eliminated in Week 17.
Luckily, the Rams continue to build their defense, as the Seahawks' offensive line has a long way to go until the unit is respectable. Rolfe suggested how the Seahawks can improve.
"The Seahawks need to get more consistency in 2025," Rolfe said. "Only Cross and Laken Tomlinson played more than 60% of the snaps among offensive linemen in 2024, with the latter set to be a free agent. The other three positions have been a bit of a rotating door, which may explain some of the struggles. Still, the Seahawks are far from the only team to have seen changes, so that cannot be used to excuse their play completely."
