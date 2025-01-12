REPORT: Rams' Draft Plans Coming More into Focus
The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the playoffs with a talented but young defense and an offense that can be unpredictable, and they have had trouble with slow starts multiple times this season.
Still, the Rams have one of the best overall teams in the league, even with their struggles, which have been blown out of proportion.
Specifically, the Rams have one of the top offensive lines statistically. They play a vital role in helping Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford find the success he has seen.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network recently ranked each offensive line in the National Football League following Week 18's slate of games. He ranked the Rams' offensive line as the 13th-best offensive line in the league after Week 18's final results.
"It’s been a topsy-turvy year for the entire Los Angeles Rams offense when it comes to injuries, and the offensive line has felt it as well," Rolfe said. "Now seemingly back toward full strength and looking healthier, the Rams’ offensive line is trending in the right direction, having ranked seventh over the past four weeks. That includes not playing all their first-choice offensive lineman in Week 18, when they graded as a C+ against the Seahawks. They also struggled somewhat against the [Arizona] Cardinals, with a C grade and sitting 19th, which is their lowest since Week 7 in terms of QB+ and the lowest since Week 2 in terms of weekly rankings."
Rolfe noted that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws the ball quicker than any other quarterback in the National Football League but credits the Rams' offensive line with still being one of the best offensive lines in that situation.
"They are in the top four in terms of the quickest time to throw (2.66), which helps their pass blocking," Rolfe said. "But even in that context, they’re a solid unit, with a pressure rate of 32.2% (10th) and a sack rate of 5.3% (fifth). Their numbers rank in the top half of the league, whether facing the blitz or not. Los Angeles also ranks third in the league in RBYBC/rush (1.09) and 12th in RBWR, which combine to make this a top-10 run-blocking offensive line."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE