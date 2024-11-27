REPORT: Rams' Hated Rival Could Trade Superstar WR
While the Los Angeles Rams are coming off of a brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, one of their NFC West rivals are feeling pretty good about themselves.
That would be the Seattle Seahawks, who just defeated the Arizona Cardinals to move into a tie for first place in the division.
Many had the Seahawks pegged as the worst team in the NFC West a couple of weeks ago, but here they are, angling for a division crown.
However, they could ultimately subtract a major player from their roster in a few months.
During a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated was asked about potential wide receivers the New England Patriots could pursue in the offseason.
The top name he mentioned—via trade—was Seattle superstar D.K. Metcalf, comparing Metcalf's current situation with the Seahawks to that of Tyreek Hill's situation with the Kansas City Chiefs before he was ultimately dealt in March 2022.
“That’s where Terry McLaurin is. That’s where D.K. Metcalf is,” Breer said, as transcribed by Sean T. McGuire of NESN. “D.K. Metcalf could be a little bit of a different story. They have other answers at receiver on that roster with Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba now emerging. So Metcalf could be an interesting name.”
The Seahawks actually do have a bit of a glut at the receiver position, and with Smith-Njigba being the team's leading pass-catcher this season, it could open the door for Seattle to trade Metcalf.
Metcalf has just one year remaining on his deal after 2024, and he will absolutely be costly for the Seahawks to retain.
Seattle actually may be better served trading Metcalf in the spring and recouping some value for him rather than potentially losing him for nothing in March 2026.
Of course, this will all ultimately depend on the Seahawks' status heading into the offseason. If Seattle wins the division and somehow makes a playoff run, it would obviously be much more likely to at least hold on to Metcalf through 2025.
However, if the Seahawks stumble down the stretch and fail to make the postseason (which is a distinct possibility), then all bets are off.
The Rams beat Seattle in overtime earlier in the month. They will face the Seahawks again during the final week of the regular season in Los Angeles.
