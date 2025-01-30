REPORT: Rams Looking to Close the Gap with the Cardinals
Of all the decisions the Los Angeles Rams must make this offseason, some of the most pressing ones are along the offensive line.
As the Rams figure out what will happen with quarterback Matthew Stafford, they must prioritize their offensive line with multiple players on the unit set to hit free agency.
Whether the Rams are able to retain Stafford or not, the offensive line needs work.
After both conference championships were played, Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network ranked every team's offensive line. Rolfe ranked the Cardinals' offensive line the seventh-best in the National Football League.
"The Arizona Cardinals’ strong performances in the last month saw them finish inside the top 10 in our NFL OL rankings," Rolfe said. "They sat first over the last four weeks, with back-to-back A- games, and then a B and C+ performance to round out the year.
"Even though their quarterback loves to hold the ball against the blitz (26th), the Cardinals’ pressure rate (39.2%, 11th) and sack rate (8.6%, 18th) are very respectable. When facing just four or fewer rushers, Arizona’s line was excellent this year, ranking fifth in pressure rate (25.3%) and second in sack rate (3.9%). Additionally, they did well in opening up holes for the backs, ranking ninth in RBYBC/rush (1.00) while also sitting 11th in RBWR."
Rolfe noted that while the Cardinals' offensive line ranks near the top of the league, no one player stands out more than others on the unit. However, offensive lineman Jonah Williams played a vital role in the unit's turnaround over the second half of the season.
"No one on this line has individually stood out, so this has been a real group effort and one that has been fairly consistent across the season," Rolfe said. "Arizona’s worst performances came before the Week 11 bye, but they didn’t grade below a C since. That improvement coincides with the return of Jonah Williams, who was a key element up front since his November return."
While the Rams' offensive line still needs work, the unit performed well overall. Rolfe ranked it 13th, slightly behind the Cardinals' offensive line.
Time will tell how both team's offensive lines look at the beginning of next season, as games are won and lost in the trenches.
