REPORT: Rams Make Surprising Draft Day Selection
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the youngest groups of starters in the National Football League. Luckily for them, many of the Rams' younger players have received plenty of playing time in crucial situations this season, expediting their growth.
The numerous injuries the Rams suffered early this season thrust many of their younger players into the spotlight. Overall, they have performed relatively well, with many of their young players having a critical role in the playoff push they are currently on.
Still, the Rams roster could use some improvement, as there are areas they can undoubtedly improve. The Rams will aim to add another successful draft haul after securing one earlier this year.
Earlier this season, the Rams' successful draft haul featured multiple players from the defensive side of the ball. In next year's draft, expect the Rams to focus on the offense while continuing to build up the defense when possible.
With the 21st overall pick, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports predicts the Rams will draft offensive line lineman Aireontae Ersery from Minnesota with the 21st overall pick. Wilson noted how productive Ersery has been this season on the collegiate level.
Wilson credited Ersery with being a better run blocker than a pass blocker, but that's one of the things he will have the chance to improve upon during his rookie season.
“Aireontae Ersery allowed just one sack all season. I love his athleticism, his ability to throw guys out of the club consistently, and while he's better against run than pass right now, he has all the traits NFL teams look for in a tackle."
The Rams would be wise to continue planning for the future as things change fast in the NFL. Los Angeles suffered multiple injuries to critical players this season, making their current playoff push even more impressive.
However, the type of success the Rams organization wants is sustainable success. For that to happen, the Rams must continue their productive drafts. Los Angeles would be wise to continue successfully scouting and drafting players and adding proven, quality free agents to help them get to where they want to go.
