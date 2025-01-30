REPORT: Rams NFC West Foe's OL Could Come Back to Bite Them
The Los Angeles Rams were carried by their offensive and defensive lines this season, as both units helped guide their respective units through an eventful season.
However, the Rams' offensive line was one of the better offensive lines in the league this season, opening up running lanes and protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford well for the most part.
The Rams' offensive line will receive much attention this offseason, as the unit needs to be addressed via free agency, the NFL Draft, or both.
Still, Los Angeles must improve its offensive line, as many consider the Rams' division rivals' offensive lines equally as good, if not better than its own. Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network ranked each offensive line in the National Football League.
He ranked the Rams' offensive line the 13th-best in the league, slightly ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line, which he ranked 14th-best.
"It was a tough end to the season for the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line, and having Trent Williams out with an injury was a big reason why," Rolfe said. "Williams ranked second on the year in OT PBWR, with Jake Brendel being the only other 49ers OL getting listed on the individual leaderboards to end the year.
"With Williams absent, San Francisco posted four individual game grades of D+ or below in seven games. That led to their fall outside the top 10, ranking 18th over the final four weeks, thanks partly to a strong finish against the Cardinals."
Rolfe noted that the 49ers' struggles were due partially to the fact that although the 49ers' offensive line may have poor stats, the stats are skewed by the fact that the 49ers' quarterbacks hold on to the ball too long, leading to sack and negative plays.
"Unlike the [Kansas City] Chiefs, San Francisco doesn’t have the interior depth to play well while struggling at left tackle," Rolfe said. "With a 37.1% pressure rate, the 49ers’ pass-protection numbers looked bad on the surface, but their quarterbacks also hold the ball for over three seconds on average, ranking as the league’s sixth-highest rate.
"The main positive in San Francisco’s numbers was run blocking, ranking fourth in RBYBC/rush (1.05). Yet, they rank 24th in ESPN’s RBWR metric, which suggests their yards before contact numbers are as much about the backs’ style as the line’s performance. When you combine those metrics, they average out as an average run-blocking group.
