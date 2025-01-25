REPORT: Rams Predicted to Make Critical Free Agency Decision
The Los Angeles Rams will have some money to play with heading into the NFL offseason, and some of that will have to be allotted to retaining their own free agents after they made a playoff run in 2024.
Perhaps the most important one is Alaric Jackson, who is slated to become one of the best offensive linemen on the open market.
However, the Rams may not let Jackson get very far.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus has named Jackson as the one player Los Angeles cannot afford to lose and thinks the Rams will ultimately re-sign him this March.
"Jackson broke out as a legitimate force at left tackle for the Rams this season. His 78.4 PFF overall grade was the second-best mark on the team and a top-20 mark among all tackles," Wasserman wrote. "It’s tough to envision the Rams letting go of a player at a premium position who showed legitimate improvement at just 26 years old."
Jackson, who played his collegiate football at the University of Iowa, went undrafted but ultimately landed with Los Angeles in 2021.
The Canadian native scarcely played during his rookie campaign but was able to make six starts during his second season. He was impressive enough that year to earn the full-time starting job at left tackle in 2023, and this past season, Jackson had the best year of his young NFL career.
Given that the Rams' offensive line was very solid in 2024, it would certainly make sense for the club to retain Jackson on a long-term deal to avoid any dropoff.
Los Angeles could still afford to add some depth in the trenches, but its primary goal for the time being should be ensuring that Jackson is back in the fold next season.
Of course, the Rams have other needs to address. They need a cornerback, and they could stand to upgrade their rushing defense, which was punctured for 130 yards per game this year.
But continuity is also crucial, and it's important to remember that Los Angeles just went 10-4 over its last 14 games, including playoffs.
Re-signing Jackson should absolutely be one of the Rams' top priorities in the coming months.
