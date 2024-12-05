REPORT: Rams RB Williams Receives National Praise
After losing two of their previous three games, the Los Angeles Rams desperately needed a road win over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. After another slow start, the Rams snapped out of it in time to beat the Saints.
The Saints held the Rams scoreless in the first half. However, the Rams’ young defense held the Saints in check long enough for the Rams to figure things out offensively.
The Saints only went into halftime leading by six points, with the Rams getting the ball first after halftime. Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense marched the ball down the field on an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to give the Rams a lead they would keep for the rest of the game.
Adam H. Beasley of the Pro Football Network recently released his game balls for players who had a productive Week 13 outing. Rams running back Kyren Williams had his best game of the season, rushing for 104 yards on 15 carries.
“Kyren Williams has proven that he’s no one-year wonder with 926 rushing yards (fourth-most in the NFC) and 10 touchdowns on 222 carries this season," Beasley said.
“Sunday was his best game yet in 2024. He had a season-high 104 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries (6.9 per) in Los Angeles’ victory over the New Orleans Saints.
“And no particular carry skewed that average. He had a long of 17 on the day, meaning his other 14 attempts still averaged 6.2. In his 19 dropbacks with Williams on the field, Matthew Stafford completed 11 of 17 passes for 131 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions."
The Rams have five games remaining, three of which are against teams in the NFC West, an extremely winnable division. Los Angeles must play well over the final few weeks to make the postseason.
Should the Rams make the playoffs, they will be one of the few teams in NFL history to start a season 1-4 and still make it to the playoffs. The Rams will have to find a way to win the NFC West and book their ticket to the postseason.
