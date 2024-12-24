REPORT: Rams' Rival Seahawks' Playoff Hopes Bleak?
The NFC West race can stretch out until the last game of the season. In Week 18, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will square off. The game will be at Sofi Stadium. And it can determine the winner of the NFC West.
The way that things are playing out, it seems like the West will only get one team into the playoff this season. And that team will get a home playoff game as well.
The Rams have already beaten the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 9. But if they go into Sofi in Week 18 with the division on the line, it will be a whole different ball game for both teams.
Fox 13 Sports Analyst Aaron Levine gave his confidence level on the Seahawks winning the NFC West.
"As for the Seahawks, I will focus on this season because the Hawks are still in it," said Levine. "I am going to give it a six ... There is so much focus on Geno Smith and his health. He is going to be fine. This is a matter of what kind of offensive game plan will the Hawks execute ... Does offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb do something that has frustrated a lot of fans and probably frustrated head coach Mike Macdonald at times this year, and that relies on the passing game ... So, they need to run the ball and use play action off of that. The Seahawks have one of the lowest play-action passing rates in the entire league. Even Macdonald said he would like to see more of that."
The NFC West division has been one of the toughest this season. All teams have beaten up each other. And even when these teams play each other, throw out the records, because none like losing in this division.
Seattle still has an uphill battle because the Rams are still in control of their own destiny. But we cannot count out the Rams, Seahawks, or even the Cardinals out of the division just yet.
The one team from the West that no NFC opponent wants to see in the playoffs, is the Rams. They have the experience to upset anyone.
