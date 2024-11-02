REPORT: Rams to Dominate Division Opponent
The Los Angeles Rams have not been themselves for most of the season after injuries derailed the first quarter.
The Rams usually have one of the better offenses in the National Football League, but that has not been the case for the first half of this season. Injuries have hampered the offense over the first eight weeks of the season, leading to a drop in play for the unit.
Generally near the top of the pack, the Rams are near the middle or even near the bottom of the league in multiple statistical categories this season.
The Rams have the 12th-fewest passing yards in the NFL this season, the seventh-fewest rushing yards, and the 10th-fewest points per game. This is entirely uncommon for an offense led by Sean McVay.
Still, Matt Okada of NFL.com believes the Rams will play the best they have in weeks now that they have their playmakers back. "With the Cooper Kupp-Puka Nacua duo back in action, Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense are suddenly striking fear into defenses again," Okada said.
"They draw a critical divisional matchup with the Seahawks, who have been porous on defense. In a potential fight for first place, Kupp, Nacua, and believe each record 100 yards and a touchdown, while Stafford finishes as a top-five fantasy quarterback."
Los Angeles must find a way to improve its offense after understandably struggling while missing some of its best players. While it will take those players some time to get back up to speed, now is the time for the Rams to kick things into overdrive and go on a run. Beating Seattle to secure their third consecutive win would go a long way for the team and the franchise.
The Rams can make up ground in the NFC West with a win over the Seahawks on Sunday. After starting 1-4, the Rams have won two in a row, and a third win would negate the difficult start of the season Los Angeles had.
While the Seahawks are a formidable team, and any team can win on any given Sunday, expect to see a determined Rams team that smells blood in the water from a struggling Seahawks team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE