REPORT: Rams to Solidify Significant Position of Need
The Los Angeles Rams may have a playoff game on the horizon, but it is never too early to begin looking toward the upcoming NFL Draft. Draft season is undoubtedly one of the most exciting times for teams and fans.
The Rams are coming off one of their most successful draft hauls of the last few seasons after not having a first-round draft pick for multiple seasons.
Quality trades, free agency signings, and other personnel decisions proved valuable for the Rams. Yet, it was not as sustainable as building a team primarily via the draft.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network recently released his predictions of each NFL team's selection in the draft's first round. Infante agrees with many others that the Rams may consider addressing their offensive line.
He believes the Rams will wisely address the offensive line by selecting offensive tackle Josh Simmons from Ohio State. Los Angeles needs help along the offensive line, and this
The Rams undoubtedly need to address their offensive line, which has struggled at times this season. After addressing many defensive positions in the most recent draft, Infante believes the Rams will focus on the offensive side of the ball in the upcoming draft.
"It looks like the Rams have intriguing young players on both sides of the ball, particularly in their defensive line and their offensive weapons," Infante said. "Whether it’s their secondary or the offensive line, Los Angeles has a few options for what units need a youth infusion next.
"Simmons could have been in the running for a top-15 pick had he not suffered a season-ending knee injury. Even then, he looks the part of a likely first-round selection with his mobility in pass protection, his ability to block on the move, and his development over the years as a technician."
Los Angeles is one of the better teams in the playoffs this season. Still, it is clear where the Rams need the most help and offensive line is arguably that position group that needs it the most.
As Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford begins nears the backend of his career, he knows we will not get many more chances to make a deep playoff run.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE