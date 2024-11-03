REPORT: Rams to Take Full Advantage of Opportunity
After starting the season 1-4 with injuries to many of their best players on offense and defense, the Los Angeles Rams have won two games in a row and are one win away from being near the top of the NFC West.
They travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in a critical matchup that NFL.com's Brooke Cersosimo believes the Rams will win.
"There is an entirely different feeling around the Rams right now than there was two weeks ago," Cersosimo said. "Suddenly, one win back from first place in the division and coming off a statement victory over Minnesota, Los Angeles is a team no one should want to play, especially with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua healthy."
With his two top receivers back in action, Cersosimo believes quarterback Matthew Stafford will play some of his best football of the season. In a game the Rams must win if they want to make a playoff push, Cersosimo predicts the Rams' offensive weapons will help lead them to victory.
"Since 2023, Matthew Stafford has 26 pass TDs and eight INTs in 13 games when both Kupp and Nacua play, and just five pass TDs to eight INTs in nine games when one or both do not play. I'm not confident Seattle's defense, which ranks in the bottom two in most categories since Week 4, can stop this trio.
"Add in Kyren Williams, and the 'Hawks could find themselves behind the 8-ball before too long. Seattle (1-4 over the last five weeks) could see DK Metcalf return after he missed last week with a knee injury, a promising development for an offense that was stuck in the mud without him.
Cersosimo notes that both the Seahawks' and the Rams' offenses can explode at any time. This is especially true for the Seahawks offense, which ranks just outside the top 10 in the league in scoring. Even after losing four of their last five games, the Seahawks are still a threat.
"With both offenses capable of playing high-caliber football when healthy, it'll be up to the defenses to make timely plays," Cersosimo said. "Right now, I have a little more trust in the Rams, who have not allowed more than 20 points in two games (both wins) since the bye week."
