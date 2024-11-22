REPORT: What Are Biggest Concerns For Rams in Eagles Matchup?
The Los Angeles Rams are looking for an upset win in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Sofi Stadium.
The Rams have the offensive weapons to get points on the board against the Eagles defense. If the offensive line protects quarterback Matthew Stafford, it could be a long day for the Eagles. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puca Nacua have to be factors for the Rams on Sunday night.
The Rams do not see it as an upset but an opportunity to prove they are serious contenders in the NFC.
For the Eagles offense, it is about breaking the Rams' young defense. The Rams' defense has stepped up in the red zone. The red zone is where the game will be won or lost for both teams.
That being said, Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms is predicting an Eagles win.
"I am on the Eagles. You know I am on the Eagles," said Simms. "The Eagles are the second best team in the NFL in Chris Simms power rankings. That is how I feel about them. I always get scared of this with the Rams, now the Eagles primarily want to play zone and that is where Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Stafford can be magical because they can just pick you apart. But the Eagles are different too. In the fact that they can play man-to-man every bit as well as well. I think the Eagles are going like this, upward trajectory. Jalen Carter has games like last week and moments where I go I do not know if is he the best defensive player in football. He is up in that conversation. That is how good he has gotten. The front seven of the Eagles is good. They got the Vic Fangio scheme down ... They got it all working. And I think they will physically maul the Rams defense."
"I am very concerned about this," said Simms' counterpart, Mike Florio. "Because the Rams are capable of putting it together. I am thinking about that pass rush against Jalen Hurts. Harassing him. Bottling up Saquon Barkley. Feeling disrespected. They [Rams] need this win, to try to keep pace with the Cardinals. Maybe catch them ... I am very concerned about this one. I think the Rams could win it. I just feel like the Eagles are due for an off night."
