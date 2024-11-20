REPORT: Why No One Wants to Face the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams sit at 5-5 heading into a huge matchup on Sunday Night Football against an NFC contender, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Rams are in second place in the NFC West with seven games to play.
They are chasing down the Arizona Cardinals who sit at the top of the Division at 6-4. The NFC is a strong conference this year. Only one team is looking like they will make the playoffs from the NFC West. It is simple for the Rams: win the Division and you are in.
"What I see happening is the Rams gradually getting better and better. Healthier and healthier," said NBC Sports Mike Florio. "That was a weird aberration of a game against the Dolphins. When it is all said and done the Rams have that Championship pedigree. They have proven that they have the players when healthy. That is the key. If healthy, they get there and stay there, and the Rams win. That is my asterisk. The Cardinals could still take it. If the Rams have another rash of injuries. They went through a lot of injury stuff, that is still fully and completely resolving, especially along the offensive line."
"The Rams have a chance to become, I think a team that will be a pain in the a** in the postseason. I always say that the last team you want to see you come into your building, during the postseason is one of your divisional rivals ... For the the Lions ... teams you do not want to see in Ford Field in January, it is the Rams and Matthew Stafford. You do not want to give Matthew Stafford another chance. He almost got you in the wild-card round last year. He almost got you in week one this year ... The Rams come in in the divisional round, let us say, they are the fourth seed, and they beat the fifth seed ... That is the team that could topple the Lions."
"At second, I am going with the Rams," said former NFL player Devin McCourty. "I think the Rams have the best quarterback in the division. I just do not think the Rams have enough to get over the top ... A good win in Foxborough."
