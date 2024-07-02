Rams Rookie Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend
The big year continues for Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Blake Corum. The year began with Corum and the Michigan Wolverines winning the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, cementing his illustrious college career with the ultimate trophy while winning the game's Offensive MVP award.
Several months later, Corum was drafted into the NFL when the Rams selected him No. 83 overall. He has since begun offseason work with the Rams, participating in OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
Just over this past weekend, Corum announced another huge milestone — his engagement to longtime girlfriend and now fiancé Makiah Shipp. Corum appears to have gone all out on the engagement, bringing in dozens of flowers and a sign that says "Marry Me" to propose.
Corum and Shipp both attended the University of Michigan for undergrad, and Shipp has already earned both a Bachelor's and Master's degree, getting her master's at Arizona State. She is also a children's book author, having written the book, "Makiah's Show and Tell." She has also been someone involved in her community, helping high schoolers in Detroit earn college scholarships, per her LinkedIn.
Meanwhile, Corum comes to the NFL after four years at Michigan, where he was the two-time Big Ten Running Back of the Year, a unanimous All-American, and Big Ten Most Valuable Player. During his final season, Corum rushed for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns during the Wolverines' undefeated season. Now, he looks to make an impact in the Rams' backfield.
