Rookie Jared Verse Continuing to Make a Positive Impact For Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are playoff-bound after successfully overcoming a dismal start to the season. After losing four of their first five games, the Rams have won nine of their last 11 games, winning the NFC West, and securing a home playoff game.
The Rams have been held aflot as much by their young defense as their explosive offense. Rams head coach Sean McVay credited the rookie linebacker Jared Verse for consuming much of the opposing offense's attention, helping open things up for the rest of the Rams' defense.
"I think it's collective, but I think the best part about it is there’s been clarity and an understanding of where your opportunities arise," McVay said. "What's the intent? Just because we might be running a game and somebody's a penetrator to set somebody else up, oftentimes that penetrator ends up being the one that comes clean and ends up getting the sack. Or are you a two-way go and somebody has a cover me on you and where's the looper and what does that mean? I think our coaches have done a really good job of putting guys in good spots while also making sure that it's not so consistent that you can get a beat on it from an opponent's perspective.
"Jared Verse has really grown a lot. He's coachable. I think he's really starting to understand, like we've talked about before, where are my play ops? What's the intent behind some of these calls or these movements that [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio], [Defensive Line Coach] Giff [Smith] and [Assistant Defensive Line Coach] AC [Carter] activate up front? The answer is yes. I think it's really been a combination of guys learning how to rush together better.
Verse has proven to be one of the best draft picks in the most recent NFL Draft. He continues to be a valuable asset for the Rams' defense.
McVay noted a few of the things that make Verse and the rest of the Rams' defensive line special.
"Jared understands where his opportunities align as well as with Fiske, Kobie, Byron Young, and different things like that, with Michael Hoecht or if you get [NT Bobby Brown] 'Big Bobby' in there. I think we're just learning how to play better as a unit. Verse is understanding where his opportunities do come into play and then I think other guys will start to understand based on what are those protection plans and approaches if they're tilted towards one player or another, how that opens up some of their opportunities which is a key thing to understanding how to improve and be better collectively as a rush group."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again