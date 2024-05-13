Rams Rookie Jared Verse Projected to Win Substantial 2024 NFL Award
Given that Aaron Donald is riding off into the sunset with his Super Bowl and three Defensive Player of the Year trophies this offseason, it makes sense that Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay prioritized finding potential Donald replacements in the 2024 NFL Draft last month.
Their top pick, at No. 19 in the first round (making him their first selection in the first round since 2016), was spent on former Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse. He was succeeded in the draft by his college teammate Braden Fiske, drafted at No. 39.
It appears that national pundits think Verse, a two-time All-American and two-time All-ACC honoree while at FSU (and a two-time All-CAA selection during his tenure at Albany from 2019-21), could be in line for some major hardware this coming fall.
Now, five of 12 polled ESPN football experts are convinced that the 6-foot-4, 254-pound ex-Seminole could win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
"Verse comes ready-made to slot right into the Rams' front seven," writes fantasy football analyst Stephania Bell. "He is talented and powerful, and the Rams' defense needed an edge rusher who could make an immediate impact. Verse recorded a team-leading 18 sacks and 83 pressures in the past two seasons at Florida State."
"He showcased his talent during his final collegiate season at Florida State, accumulating 41 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups," notes fantasy football and sports betting expert Eric Moody. "There was a gap to fill on the Rams' defensive line, and Verse was drafted precisely for that purpose. Verse, who is known for his play strength and speed off the edge, is well positioned to step into this role."
