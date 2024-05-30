Rams News: Rookie Receiver's Stint at Big 12 Powerhouse Prepped Him for OTAs
Rookie Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington is doing his best to get acclimated to Mike LaFleur's offense, writes Stu Jackson of TheRams.com.
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound pass catcher out of the University of Texas at Austin was selected with the No. 213 pick in the 6th round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With the Horns now in the midst of OTAs, Jackson writes that Whittington's tenure with the Longhorns seems to have helped ease his adjustment into the pro game.
"One thing that I can say I took from Texas, and I know that other receivers in my room (there) did, we learned concept-based, and I think that directly translates to this offense," Whittington told Jackson. "So just learning it as a concept, the words change, but most of the concepts are somewhat similar. So I think we did a good job at Texas by learning concept-based."
Last season with the Longhorns, Whittington caught 42 receptions for 505 yards (averaging 12 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Given that he's a later-round pick, if he can give Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford any help at all this year it would be a surprise. Los Angeles sports a deep receiver group heading into this fall, led by All-Pros Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. If Whittington wants to get to their level, he'll have to truly put in the work.
More Rams: Los Angeles Makes Big Wardrobe Change in Training Camp