Rams News: Rookies Work Out Together Ahead of Training Camp
Training camp does not begin until next week for the Los Angeles Rams, but several Rams have already been working out together before camp gets underway. This includes rookie defenders Jared Verse and Brennan Jackson, who were filmed working on drills with defensive line coach, Coach Ed, at UCLA.
Ed has worked with multiple NFL players, including Indianapolis Colts rookie Laiatu Latu and Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher and former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack.
Verse and Jackson are two of the young Rams defenders helping build up the Rams' front seven. Verse was the Rams' first-round pick this season, with Los Angeles selecting him No. 19 overall out of Florida State after he recorded at least nine sacks in each of his last three seasons of college football. The Rams took Jackson in the fifth round out of Washington State after he put up 8.5 sacks in 2023.
The two rookies will join teammates Byron Young, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner in forming a strong defensive front for the Rams. The Rams of course will be without Aaron Donald for the first time in a decade, and have worked on forming a young core over the last two drafts.
Including college stats, these five players combined for 40.5 sacks during the 2023 football season. With all five just rookies or second-year players, none of them have hit their potential yet, making their production already exciting for the Rams defense.
The group will get to work together again with the rest of the Rams on July 23, when training camp begins.
