Run Game Will Prove Pivotal On Both Sides For Rams-Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) are gearing up for another must-win contest this Saturday as they will host the Arizona Cardinals (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Week 17. The Rams have a chance to clinch their division with a win and the run game will be the deciding factor on who comes out on top.
The last time these two teams matched up was back in Week 2. The Cardinals blew out the Rams in Glendale, Ariz, 41-10, with one of the roughest offensive performances of the year from head coach Sean McVay's offense.
The Rams mustered just 53 rushing yards in this loss with third-year star running back Kyren Williams having his worst game of the season to this point with just 25 rushing yards on 12 carries with a touchdown. He will require a big game for the Rams to find success.
Williams has rushed for over 100 yards in three of his last four games, combining for 130 rush yards in the past two contests. He is on a hot streak currently and will be given a high volume of carries to try and establish a strong run game, something they failed to do last time they played.
"He's [Williams] a warrior. He's just as tough as they come mentally," Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur said regarding Williams. "He's not the biggest dude, but he brings it with fight. There’s an energy about that guy that all the guys feed off. I think we're seeing his best ball right now and I know he even feels like there's even more out there."
On the other sideline, the Cardinals have one of the top running backs in the NFL who thrived agains their defense earlier this season. Eighth-year back James Conner rushed for 122 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown against a Rams defense that has taken immense strides since that game.
Conner is currently listed as questionable with a knee injury and was a limited participant iin the first few days of practice this week. If he stays healthy, he will look to replicate his performance from Week 2, but the Rams run defense is completely different than what they put on tape back then.
Bottom line, just like the first meeting between these two, whoever is able to thrive in the run game and establish a strong rush attack to open up the pass game will win this pivotal divisional battle. A loss by the Rams would force them to win Week 18 against the Seahawks to make the playoffs.
