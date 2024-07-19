Rams Running Backs Snubbed In Top 10 Coaches, Execs Ranking
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off one successful 2023 season, which they'll look to build on. Things were clicking for the Rams on all cylinders by the end of the year, and while their season ended abruptly, the Rams knew they could count on their running back, Kyren Williams.
Williams was the beacon of hope for the Rams last season, significantly altering the dynamic of the offense for the better. The 23-year-old's impact and numbers showed a tremendous improvement, leaving fans and critics alike impressed and hopeful for the future.
While that was the case, NFL coaches, executives, and scouts feel differently about Williams as he enters his third year. According to them, Williams is not a top-10 running back. The running back was left out of the top 10 list and even on the honorable mentions list. Instead, Williams was in the "also receiving votes,' area.
The fact that Williams was left out of this list is atrocious. He was clearly among his position's best, if not the best. Williams' 2023 season was magical as he rushed the ball 228 times, 1,144 yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 48 targets, 32 receptions, 206 yards, and three receiving touchdowns.
Williams was a force to be reckoned with, and as we approach the 2024 season, we hope he is far better and healthier. Health has been Williams' Achilles heel, but knowing what to expect now should make him a bit more prepared. Being named to the 2023 Second Team AP All-Pro was not enough for the coaches, scouts, and executives.